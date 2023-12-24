Title: The Top 10 Richest Contracts in Sports: Lessons for Young Athletes

Summary:

In a historic move, Shohei Ohtani has recently signed a record-breaking 10-year contract worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This deal makes him the highest-paid athlete in baseball history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426 million contract. Ohtani’s unique skills as a pitcher and hitter have made him an incredibly valuable player in the league. As we examine the top 10 largest contracts in sports, young athletes can learn valuable lessons on how to secure lucrative deals.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Soccer: $536 million over 2.5 years ($214.5 million per year)

2. Patrick Mahomes – Football: $450 million over 10 years ($45 million per year)

3. Karim Benzema – Soccer: $436 million over 2 years ($214.5 million per year)

4. Mike Trout – Baseball: $426 million over 12 years ($30.4 million per year)

5. Canelo Alvarez – Boxing: $365 million over 5 years ($73 million per year)

6. Mookie Betts – Baseball: $365 million over 12 years ($30.4 million per year)

7. Aaron Judge – Baseball: $360 million over 9 years ($40 million per year)

8. Manny Machado – Baseball: $350 million over 11 years ($31.8 million per year)

9. Francisco Lindor – Baseball: $341 million over 10 years ($34.1 million per year)

Lessons for young athletes:

The first lesson from this list is the need to excel in your respective sport. Becoming one of the top players in the world, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, significantly increases your earning potential. Securing attention and opportunities from highly competitive leagues can lead to extraordinary contracts.

Additionally, excelling in a popular sport like baseball can also be incredibly lucrative. Six out of the top 10 contracts belong to Major League Baseball players, highlighting the demand for power hitters. Young athletes should strive to develop their hitting skills, as MLB teams are willing to pay top dollar for consistent offensive production.

Conversely, finding big contracts in American football is more challenging due to salary cap constraints and shorter contract lengths. In the NFL, exceptions like Patrick Mahomes are the rare case. Mahomes’ exceptional talent allowed him to secure a $450 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in football.

In conclusion, young athletes can learn valuable lessons from the top 10 richest contracts in sports. Excelling in their sport, attracting attention from top leagues, and developing highly sought-after skills are essential components to securing lucrative deals. Whether it’s through soccer, baseball, or football, athletes who distinguish themselves have the potential to earn extraordinary contracts in their careers.