Interest Rates May Face Greater Volatility in the Coming Years, Warns RBA Official

Interest rates in the global economy could experience increased volatility in the years ahead due to various potential economic shocks, according to Brad Jones, assistant governor (financial systems) at the Reserve Bank of Australia. These shocks include the possibility of war, cyberattacks, global trade disputes, and the impacts of climate change. Jones highlighted the rewiring of globalization, geopolitical tensions, and energy shocks as factors that could contribute to what he referred to as “stagflationary supply shocks.” These developments stand in contrast to the past few decades, during which favorable supply-side conditions dampened financial market volatility.

In one potential scenario over the next decade, a major conflict among economies could significantly raise the cost of global shipping or make it uninsurable along certain routes. This could lead to a sudden tightening of global financial conditions. Key funding markets, risk asset prices, and cross-border lending could be severely affected such a disruption. In addition, payment systems and financial market infrastructures could be impacted sanctions, counter-sanctions, and cyberattacks on key institutions.

Jones also pointed out the potential for disruptions in global commodity markets, particularly in countries where production is concentrated and where trade routes are affected. He highlighted the feedback loop between real and financial channels, including the deterioration of bank asset quality, which would be strengthened the longer a conflict persisted.

Jones also highlighted the possibility of the global financial system “splintering” and “geopolitical blocs” emerging, although he did not specify which countries might be involved. These remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between the United States and China, with expectations of increasing divergence between the two countries’ systems, especially in areas such as technology and critical minerals.

Furthermore, Jones noted that investors may demand higher interest rate premiums for holding bonds for longer periods due to greater uncertainty over inflation outcomes and central bank interest rates. This could lead to a period of structurally higher interest rate volatility, which would pose challenges to financial system stability.

