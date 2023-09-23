When Showbiz Friendships Turn Sour: Celebrities Who Unfollowed Each Other on Social Media

The entertainment industry is known for its glitz and glamour, but behind the scenes, friendships can sometimes turn sour. Celebrities who were once the best of friends can suddenly become enemies, unfollowing each other on social media and cutting all ties. Let’s take a look at some actors and actresses who have unfollowed each other on social media.

1. Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih: The co-stars of Kundali Bhagya were once best friends but had a falling out after Khatron Ke Khiladi. Since then, they no longer speak to each other.

2. Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh: The leading ladies of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had a good relationship initially but things turned sour over time. They unfollowed each other on social media before leaving the show.

3. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh: The problems between Aishwarya and Ayesha eventually involved Neil, as he is married to Aishwarya. They unfollowed each other on Instagram after the show ended.

4. Falaq Naaz and Dipika Kakar: Once best friends since their days on Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika and Falaq drifted apart after Dipika got married. They are no longer friends in real life or on social media.

5. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: The divorced couple still co-parent their daughter, but they have unfollowed each other on social media since their separation.

6. Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Sheikh: Two beauties who were once best friends, their relationship deteriorated, and they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

7. Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar: Their friendship blossomed during Bigg Boss 12, but it didn’t last long after Dipika unfollowed Sreesanth’s wife on Instagram. Sreesanth reciprocated unfollowing Dipika.

8. Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill: These two were good friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but Shefali unfollowed Shehnaaz when she realized Shehnaaz wasn’t following her back.

Friendships in the showbiz world can be fleeting, and even the closest relationships can fall apart. It’s a reminder that not everything is as glamorous as it seems on the surface.

Source: TellyChakkar.com