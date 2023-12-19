SunRisers Hyderabad’s Social Media Rift with David Warner

In a surprising turn of events, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has taken the decision to block their former captain and Australian opener, David Warner, on multiple social media platforms. Warner, who led SRH to their first-ever IPL championship in 2016, revealed that he has been blocked the team on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

This revelation came to light when Warner attempted to post a story on his social media handles, promoting his teammate Travis Head, who was recently bought SRH for INR 6.8 crores. However, he faced difficulties due to Instagram algorithms that restrict blocked accounts from re-sharing stories and posts from the account that had blocked them.

Warner’s journey with SRH has been a rollercoaster ride. Following the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal, he was reinstated as captain in 2020. However, the team decided to strip him of the leadership role in 2021. In the latest IPL season, Warner made a move to Delhi Capitals, where he is captaining the team in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, SRH made headlines in the IPL auction breaking the bank for the Australian captain, Pat Cummins. The team spent a staggering INR 20.5 crores ($2.5 million) on Cummins, making him the most expensive player in IPL auction history. However, their record didn’t last long as Kolkata Knight Riders won the bidding war for Cummins’ bowling partner, Mitchell Starc, at a mind-boggling price of INR 24.75 crores ($3 million).

Apart from these marquee signings, SRH also acquired Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for INR 1.5 crores and India’s Jaydev Unadkat for INR 50 lakh. With a balanced squad in place, SRH had fewer spots to fill at the 2024 IPL auction and managed to make shrewd purchases to strengthen their team.

In conclusion, the social media rift between Warner and SRH has emerged as an unexpected development, adding a new dimension to their already eventful journey together.