Damning Secrets: Government Departments Monitoring Critics’ Social Media

Government departments in the UK have been engaging in the monitoring of social media activity of individuals critical of their policies, in a bid to prevent them from speaking publicly. These departments, including health, culture, media and sport, and environment, food and rural affairs, have issued guidelines to officials to scour the social media accounts of experts, conducting searches using terms such as “criticism of government or prime minister”. The goal is to exclude anyone who has voiced their dissent in the past three to five years from participating in government-organized events and conferences.

This alarming practice came to light when early-childhood education specialists discovered that invitations for them to speak at government-funded events were withdrawn the Department for Education due to their critical stance on government policies. Since then, more education experts and school staff have come forward, revealing that the department has maintained secret files of their disparaging posts on social media. The extent of this surveillance goes beyond the education sector and appears to be widespread throughout the government.

This revelation is highly embarrassing for the Conservative party, which has consistently proclaimed its commitment to free speech while criticizing universities for “no-platforming” individuals with opposing views. Tessa Gregory, a partner at law firm Leigh Day, argues that these covert monitoring activities are not only unlawful but also pose a significant risk, violating data protection laws and potentially infringing on human rights legislation.

The government has attempted to address these concerns withdrawing the guidelines and launching a review, acknowledging the need to prevent any misinterpretation of the rules. However, critics argue that this monitoring system fundamentally denies individuals the right to express their opinions and stifles the necessary diversity and inclusion in policy discussions.

FAQ:

Q: How many government departments have been monitoring social media activity?

A: Fifteen government departments have been identified engaging in the monitoring of social media activity.

Q: What is the purpose of this monitoring?

A: The monitoring aims to prevent individuals critical of the government from participating in public events and conferences.

Q: Is this practice illegal?

A: According to legal experts, these hidden checks conducted government departments may be in violation of data protection laws and potentially breach equality and human rights legislation.