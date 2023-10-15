Prabhas’ Instagram Account Disappears: Hacked or Deactivated?

Prabhas, the popular pan-Indian actor, is all set to make his next appearance in the film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed Prashanth Neel. The highly anticipated release is scheduled for December 22, 2023.

However, an unexpected twist has occurred. Prabhas’ Instagram account has mysteriously disappeared from the platform, leaving fans puzzled. Speculations have arisen, with some suggesting that the account may have been hacked, while others believe that Prabhas himself might have deactivated it. As of now, no official information has been released concerning this issue, and we eagerly await further details.

In the meantime, Prabhas remains actively engaged in shooting for another film directed Maruthi. Fans can look forward to more updates on this exciting project.

