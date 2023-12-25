Report Reveals Most Popular Social Media Apps Users Want to Delete in 2023

A recent industry report has shed light on the social media apps that users are most eager to delete from their smartphones in 2023. The report, titled “Most Wanted to be Deleted,” highlights the apps that people have been actively searching for information on how to uninstall and eliminate from their digital lives.

While social media apps are undeniably popular, it seems that a significant number of users have grown weary of their presence. The report reveals that Instagram, the widely-used app owned Meta, topped the list of most wanted to be deleted apps. In fact, over one million people searched for instructions on how to delete their Instagram accounts, representing a staggering 12,000 searches on average.

Considering Instagram’s vast user base of 2.4 billion monthly active users, it is unlikely that all of these searches resulted in actual deletions. Nonetheless, the fact that so many individuals are actively seeking ways to remove themselves from the platform raises questions about user satisfaction with recent additions such as Reels and messaging features.

Following closely behind Instagram, Snapchat ranked as the second most wanted to be deleted app. According to the report, approximately 130,000 users searched for ways to delete their Snapchat accounts. Twitter (now known as X), Telegram, and Facebook rounded out the top five apps that users were looking to rid themselves of in 2023.

Interestingly, the report also highlights some apps that seem to have a more loyal following. Apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and TikTok had the least number of search queries regarding how to delete them, suggesting that users are less inclined to abandon these platforms.

As social media continues to evolve and entrench itself in our lives, it is clear that not everyone is content with its presence. The desire to delete these apps raises important questions about the impact and value they bring to people’s lives. It remains to be seen how tech companies will respond to these user sentiments and whether they will introduce changes to improve user satisfaction and retention.