WhatsApp Announces New Device OS Requirements for Android Users

WhatsApp has recently announced changes to its operating system (OS) requirements for Android devices. Starting from October 24, 2023, the app will only be compatible with Android devices that have version 5.0 or higher. Previously, the app supported Android version 4.1, but due to security reasons and the need to introduce new and advanced features, the requirements have been updated.

Users who have smartphones that do not support Android version 5.0 or higher are advised to upgrade their devices to meet the new eligibility requirements. WhatsApp plans to notify and remind users before discontinuing support for older Android versions, urging them to transition to compatible devices to continue accessing WhatsApp and all its new features.

The changes in OS requirements aim to improve users’ experience and address security concerns. Older Android versions are believed to be more vulnerable to security attacks, and some high-end features may not function properly on devices with outdated OS versions. By updating the requirements, WhatsApp aims to ensure that all users can fully access and enjoy the app’s features and enhancements.

For Apple iPhone users, WhatsApp will continue to support devices with iOS 12 and higher. Additionally, KaiOS devices will require version 2.5.0 or higher to run WhatsApp. No changes have been made to the OS requirements for iOS and KaiOS devices so far.

To check the Android version of your smartphone, simply go to the settings and look for the "About phone" section.

Source: WhatsApp support blog, MySmartPrice report.