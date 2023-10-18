Skydance Animation Ends Distribution Deal with Apple, Moves to Netflix

Skydance Animation, the animation studio headed John Lasseter, the disgraced former creative chief of Pixar and Disney, has terminated its distribution deal with Apple after the release of just one film, Luck, which received negative reviews. Instead, Skydance Animation will now release its future films through Netflix.

The exact reason for the abrupt end of the partnership between Apple and Skydance has not been disclosed. However, sources suggest that it was a mutual decision based on the fact that Apple determined the upcoming Skydance film, Spellbound, did not align with their expanding narrative slate. Consequently, Netflix has become the new home for the release of Spellbound and several other Skydance projects.

Directed Vicky Jenson, known for her work on Shrek, Spellbound will mark the first Skydance film to premiere on Netflix. It will be followed Pookoo, a film from Nathan Greno, the director of Tangled, Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn, and an untitled project centered around Jack and the Beanstalk, helmed Rich Moore, the director of Zootopia. It is important to note that these films will not have theatrical releases as part of the agreement.

This strategic move Skydance Animation comes shortly after Netflix announced its plans to restructure its animation division. In order to acquire a diverse range of content, Netflix intends to produce fewer animated features in-house and instead collaborate with third-party producers. This newly formed alliance with Skydance Animation is a testament to that commitment.

Overall, this change marks a significant shift in the distribution strategies for both Skydance Animation and Netflix, as they strive to bring high-quality animation to audiences worldwide.

