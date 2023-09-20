Ajooni Actor Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update, Recovers from Back Pain

After experiencing intense back pain for a few days, popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a health update with his fans. Taking to social media, Shoaib revealed that he had been on complete bed rest for four days but is finally feeling much better.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their constant love and support during this time. He shared an adorable picture of himself, captioning it with a heartfelt message. Shoaib’s post received an outpouring of love and well wishes from his followers.

Netizens expressed their concern and relief upon hearing the news of Shoaib’s recovery. Many commented on his post, sending blessings and positive vibes his way. One user mentioned being worried after seeing Shoaib’s recent vlogs and was glad to hear that he was doing fine. Another user remarked on how good he looked in the picture, remarking that his post made their day.

Previously, Shoaib’s wife, Dipika Kakar, had shared images of him and informed fans about his severe back pain. She revealed that he was unable to lift their baby boy due to the intensity of the pain. However, with the passage of time, Shoaib’s condition has improved, providing some relief to the concerned fans.

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the TV show “Ajooni”. His dedication to his work and the love he receives from his fans are testaments to his success in the entertainment industry.

