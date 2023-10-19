Shiseido Travel Retail and CDFG Collaborate on Celestial-Themed Pop-Up Campaign

Shiseido Travel Retail has partnered with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to create a captivating 360-degree pop-up campaign at the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay, China. The month-long campaign aimed to showcase Shiseido’s anti-ageing pillar and featured the Vital Perfection Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment.

The pop-up, inspired stars, aimed to empower travellers to shine like superstars. It immersed visitors in the world of the Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment utilizing the range’s signature gold and purple color palette. The animation included interactive and educational elements that highlighted the line’s Pure Retinol technology. It also featured a giant retinol sculpture and Milky Way-inspired LED ribbon display.

Travellers had the opportunity to purchase the cdf-exclusive Shiseido Ultimune x Vital Perfection Defense Strengthening & Firming Set. A product discovery area showcased the science behind the Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment, while a wall displayed different Vital Perfection bestsellers and CDF-exclusive sets.

The pop-up featured a GlamBOT photo booth experience, where visitors could feel like superstars. The GlamBOT captured slow-motion glamour videos, allowing travellers to share their superstar moment on social media. An interactive artificial-intelligence game invited visitors to discover their eye potential, with a personalized AI-generated photo as a reward.

A Gachapon game provided shoppers with the chance to win exclusive prizes and gifts with purchase. The pop-up also included eye-catching out-of-home media to drive attention to the animation.

The collaboration between Shiseido Travel Retail and CDFG aimed to deliver an engaging and differentiated shopping experience. Dorothy Liu, Deputy General Manager of Perfume and Cosmetics Department at China Duty Free Group, expressed excitement about bringing this retailtainment concept to travellers and looked forward to more exciting collaborations in the future.

The Shiseido Pure Retinol Universe, highlighted in the pop-up, showcases the science and technology behind the Vital Perfection Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment. This 2-in-1 spot treatment contains pure retinol and is made with Shiseido’s ReNeura Technology and 4MSK to deliver high-potency retinol onto the skin. It smooths fine lines and fades dark spots in one week, providing brighter and more lifted eyes. The Vital Perfection range focuses on addressing visible signs of ageing, reducing the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles.

Evelyne Ly-Wainer, Chief Commercial Officer of Shiseido Travel Retail Asia Pacific, emphasized that the Shiseido Pure Retinol Universe reflects the fusion of art and science behind the Shiseido brand. This campaign aimed to increase visibility of Shiseido’s key anti-ageing pillar and demonstrate the brand’s commitment to travellers in Hainan. Shiseido Travel Retail expressed gratitude to China Duty Free Group for their continued partnership in inspiring, connecting, and engaging travellers.