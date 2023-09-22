Shirofune Expands Advertising Automation Tool to Include Pinterest

Shirofune, the leading digital advertising automation management tool, has recently announced the addition of Pinterest to its list of supported platforms. This expansion allows advertisers and agencies to streamline their Pinterest campaigns managing ad spend, bidding, and budgeting within the Shirofune platform.

With its 463 million monthly active users, Pinterest continues to grow in popularity, particularly among its predominantly female audience. The platform’s annual revenues have skyrocketed from $473 million in 2017 to $2.8 billion in 2022.

Shirofune sets itself apart from other automation tools relying on human intelligence instead of AI algorithms. The tool is developed and audited daily a team of experts, ensuring accurate performance analysis. By integrating with measurement tools like Google Analytics and ecommerce platforms like Shopify, Shirofune automatically adjusts daily budget and target CPA/ROAS based on performance indicators, such as clicks, conversions, and revenue.

The integration of Pinterest is a significant milestone for Shirofune, as it marks the platform’s ninth major advertising platform integration. Shirofune Founder and CEO, Mitsunaga Kikuchi, expressed excitement over the expansion, stating, “With its rising use in the image-sharing community, Pinterest remains a robust platform for advertising. We are excited to expand Shirofune as an omnichannel tool that saves significant time and money in reaching targeted audiences.”

Having already captured a 91% market share in Japan, where it is used leading advertisers and agencies such as Rakuten and Dentsu, Shirofune launched in North America in February 2023. Its success in Japan has resulted in significant time savings, with users reporting a reduction of over 50% in work hours.

