The Long Beach Public Library Foundation’s Annual Grape Expectations Gala Raises Over $500,000

The Long Beach Public Library Foundation recently held its 20th Annual Grape Expectations gala at the Billie Jean King Main Library. The event, which saw an impressive turnout of nearly 450 attendees, raised over $500,000 to support and advocate for the 12 public libraries in Long Beach.

Guests at the gala enjoyed wine-tasting, a gourmet dinner, and an auction experience on the transformed terrace of the library. The highlight of the evening was the recognition of two outstanding individuals for their remarkable contributions to society.

Billie Jean King, the tennis icon, was honored with The Library Leadership Award for her lasting impact on the city of Long Beach and her dedication to empowerment and equality. Skip Keesal, a partner at Keesal, Young & Logan, received the Durnin Family Award for his generous support of the annual gala and library programs, as well as his contributions to the betterment of Long Beach.

The funds raised from the live auction and live ask, which raised over $132,000, will be instrumental in supporting programs and enhancements that might not otherwise be available at the libraries. The Long Beach Public Library Foundation plays a vital role in providing free resources for all citizens of the city.

The gala was attended notable figures such as Mayor Rex Richardson, Sen. Lena Gonzalez, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, among others.

In addition to the Grape Expectations gala, the Long Beach Center Guild also held its annual “Rainbows for Ability First” luncheon at The Grand. The event, which had a fall theme and welcomed 160 guests, raised over $80,000 for Ability First Center. The funds will be used to support the center’s activities and daily trips for participants.

Overall, both events were major successes, showcasing the community’s support for important causes and highlighting the individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

