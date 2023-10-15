International City Theatre Hosts 38th Annual James Ackerman Crystal Arts and Humanitarian Award

The International City Theatre (ICT) recently held its 38th annual James Ackerman Crystal Arts and Humanitarian Award ceremony at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Arena Lobby. The event was marked a glamorous champagne reception, complete with music and a wine pull.

Guests were then ushered into the festive Pacific Ballroom, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner accompanied the soothing melodies of a Cal State Long Beach jazz trio. The event was attended 200 guests, who were welcomed ICT board co-President Jim Preusch and introduced to the master of ceremonies, ICT board Vice President Cory Allen.

During the evening, ICT board member David Zanatta prepared videos honoring the award recipients, which were shown before the charismatic auctioneer Randy Gordon took the stage. The honorees of the night were Louis and Elizabeth Altman, Gary Fox, and the Earl B. and Loraine H. Miller Foundation, who were recognized for their outstanding service, philanthropy, and support of arts and education.

The event was made possible thanks to the support of presenting sponsor and Crystal Event Executive Producer Ackerman Family/Bauer Foundation and Crystal Event Sponsor the Temple Family Charitable Foundation. The funds raised during the event will go towards supporting ICT’s professional productions and education programs, which benefit children and seniors in the Long Beach community and surrounding areas.

In another charitable event, the Long Beach Century Club hosted the 15th Annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament at Skylinks Golf Course. Chaired Ray Lasher, the event raised an impressive $109,000 for youth and amateur athletics in Long Beach. Mayor Rex Richardson expressed his gratitude to all the participants and sponsors, highlighting the impact of the funds on young people’s character development, leadership skills, and general well-being.

These events serve as shining examples of the Long Beach community’s commitment to philanthropy and supporting the arts, education, and youth and amateur athletics.

Source: The Long Beach Press Telegram