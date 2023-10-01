Nonprofit Fundraising Kicks Off in September

The Children’s Benefit League (CBL) launched their fundraising year with a “Chips Ahoy” themed event at the Long Beach Yacht Club on September 9. The event featured a beautiful view of the bay and entertainment Tanner Howes, a singer from “The Voice” TV show. The silent auction offered over 100 items, which became part of the live fundraising portion of the day. Attendees bet chips and numbers were drawn to determine the winners.

The CBL supports five clinics: The Guidance Center, The Dental Clinic, Ability First, John Tracy Center, and The Children’s Center. Since its establishment in 1948, the league has raised over $2 million for these clinics. Last year, they exceeded their fundraising goal, and this year’s event looks to have surpassed that as well.

In another philanthropic event, the Long Beach Retired Teacher’s Association awarded $74,000 in scholarships to 16 students studying to become teachers. The scholarships were given to students from Long Beach City College, Cerritos College, and Cal State Long Beach. The association secures scholarship money through annual donations from generous members, rather than fundraising activities.

The end of summer was celebrated with a patio party hosted Gary and Dawna DeLong. Guests enjoyed the comfortable weather and delicious food from the Beyond Meat Food Truck. Many commented that the taste of Beyond Meat was similar to beef. This event was a festive conclusion to the summer season.

Lastly, the Goals for Life Foundation raised $110,000 at an event held at the Old Ranch Country Club. The foundation provides support, academic mentorship, and goal-setting tools to at-risk youth through former football players. Over 30,000 students have been positively impacted this program.

These social events with charitable purposes reflect the generosity and community involvement in Long Beach.

Definitions:

– Children’s Benefit League (CBL): A nonprofit organization that raises funds for various clinics in Long Beach.

– Long Beach Retired Teacher’s Association: A group of retired teachers who provide scholarships to students pursuing a teaching career.

– Beyond Meat: A food company that produces plant-based meat substitutes.

– Goals for Life Foundation: A nonprofit organization that supports at-risk youth through academic mentorship and goal-setting tools.

