Dressing Up and Giving Back: A Night of Nostalgia and Generosity

It was a night of nostalgia and generosity as over 700 guests gathered to support the annual fundraiser of the Friends of Pathways. Donning ’80s attire, the enthusiastic attendees transformed the lower campus of CSULB into a vibrant celebration of neon-pink spandex tights, fluorescent-blue eye shadow, and big hair.

The event showcased the culinary delights of more than 35 premier Long Beach and Seal Beach restaurants, tantalizing guests’ taste buds with fine wines, specialty cocktails, and craft beers. A variety of silent auction items donated local businesses were up for bidding, adding excitement to the evening. The ambiance was enhanced themed decor and a “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” vignette featuring a 1967 Ferrari NART Spyder from the Robert Funari Automobile Collection.

The highlight of the night was the live auction, featuring enticing trips to Napa Valley, Mammoth, the Croatian Coast, and Mallorca, Spain. The energy continued to soar as the epic live band, Knight Ryder, kept the crowd on their feet, dancing the night away.

Amidst the festivities, two Change Maker awards were presented. Patti Flynn was recognized for her remarkable 27-year commitment to Friends of Pathways, while CSULB President Jane Close Conoley received an award for her ongoing support of Pathways to Independence clients.

A current Pathways client shared a moving presentation, reflecting on her challenging childhood experiences and expressing gratitude for how Pathways has transformed her life, paving the way for a bright future in public health.

Pathways to Independence is dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty and abuse. Through education, therapy, mentoring, housing, and healthcare, this organization empowers single young women from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them achieve self-sufficiency and a college education. With over 360 young women served since its inception in 1991, Pathways has an impressive 80% college graduation rate among program participants.

This year’s fundraiser successfully raised $850,000, which will cover two-thirds of the annual Pathways budget and enable 35 young women to continue their education. The ultimate goal is to expand the program and broaden its impact in the years to come.

The night was a testament to the power of collective action and the ability to create meaningful change in the lives of others. By supporting organizations like Pathways to Independence, individuals and communities can come together to make a lasting difference and help break the cycle of poverty and abuse.

FAQ:

Q: What is the mission of Pathways to Independence?

A: Pathways to Independence aims to break the cycle of poverty and abuse providing education, therapy, mentoring, housing, and healthcare for single young women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Q: How is Pathways funded?

A: Pathways to Independence is funded through contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations, service clubs, and grants.

Q: How can I get involved with Pathways to Independence?

A: Pathways welcomes volunteers and accepts year-round donations through its website pathwaystoindependence.org.

Q: How many young women has Pathways to Independence served?

A: Since its inception in 1991, Pathways to Independence has served over 360 young women.

Q: What is the college graduation rate among Pathways program participants?

A: Pathways has an impressive 80% college graduation rate among program participants.

