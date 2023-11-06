Win a Trip to South Korea and New Gadgets in Colgate’s #ShineInYourMoment TikTok Dance Challenge

Colgate is inviting you to shine in Seoul and level up your dance moves with their exciting new challenge on TikTok. The #ShineInYourMoment TikTok dance challenge gives you a chance to win a travel package for two to South Korea, where you can experience the vibrant culture and beautiful sights of Seoul.

In addition to the grand prize, three other lucky winners will have the opportunity to level up their gadgets with brand new devices. Colgate will be giving away an iPad 9 with Apple Pencil, a Canon EOS M200, and a Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset as additional prizes.

Join the ranks of popular stars like Francine Diaz, Leana Tabuñar, and P-Pop star Kaia, who have already participated in the challenge and showcased their best dance moves. Take this opportunity to show off your skills and shine on the TikTok dancefloor.

To participate, simply share your dance video on TikTok with the hashtag #ShineInYourMoment and tag Colgate Philippines’ official TikTok account (@colgateph). The challenge is open until November 30, 2023, so make sure to submit your entry before the deadline.

Colgate’s latest toothpaste, Fresh Confidence White Blast, is available in two refreshing variants: Spicy Fresh and Ocean Fresh. You can find them in leading supermarkets nationwide and purchase them from the official Colgate-Palmolive stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to win a trip to South Korea and new gadgets while showing off your dance moves. Get ready to shine in your moment with Colgate’s TikTok dance challenge!

