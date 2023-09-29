SHINee Members Apologize for Controversial Comments on Skin Color

Summary:

A recent video from the K-pop group SHINee has been taken down from YouTube due to controversial comments made members Key and Taemin about Minho’s skin color. In the video, the members were joking about Minho’s tan skin, which received backlash from social media users who criticized it as insensitive and racist. Following the controversy, Key and Taemin issued apologies on SHINee’s official Instagram account, expressing remorse for their remarks and vowing to be more considerate in the future.

The production house, PRISM Production Center, also apologized for the video and acknowledged the inclusion of inappropriate remarks in the conversation. They promptly removed the clip from SHINee’s channel and promised to be more cautious and attentive to prevent similar instances from happening again.

SHINee, formed in 2008 under SM Entertainment, originally had five members but currently consists of Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin after the unfortunate passing of Jonghyun in 2017.

This incident serves as another reminder of the importance of cultural sensitivity and the need for public figures to be mindful of their words and actions. It also highlights the power of social media in holding celebrities accountable for their behavior.

Source: Hindustan Times Entertainment Desk