How to Establish a Social Media Presence as a Medical Professional

In today’s digital age, social media has become an essential tool for connecting with others, both personally and professionally. For medical professionals, social media offers a unique platform to educate, mentor, and share their experiences with a wide audience. Ocular oncologist Jesse Berry, known for her popular Instagram account @_moda_md, recently shared valuable insights on building a successful social media presence in a podcast episode titled “How to be a Shooting Star (Not a Falling One) on Social Media.”

One of the first steps in establishing a social media presence is to have a clear goal in mind. Are you looking to educate others, share your life, or attract patients to your practice? Defining your purpose will help shape your content and determine your target audience.

It’s also crucial to be intentional about the audience you attract and retain. If your goal is to attract new patients, it’s important to ensure that your followers consist mostly of potential patients, rather than friends and family. Utilizing relevant hashtags can be an effective strategy to reach your desired audience.

Tracking your progress through measurable outcomes is essential for growth. Whether you rely on Instagram’s metrics or look at indicators such as comments, likes, and followers, monitoring your progress will help you determine the success of your efforts.

Creating compelling content is key to maintaining an engaging social media presence. It’s helpful to have a selection of high-quality posts ready to be released in advance, ensuring a consistent posting schedule. As you become more comfortable with the platform, you may require less planning and feel more at ease in your online space.

Choosing the right platform is equally important. While Instagram has become popular among medical professionals due to its multi-modal capabilities, “MedTwitter” offers a more formal environment for sharing accomplishments and research findings. TikTok provides an avenue for fast growth, but sustaining that growth may be challenging.

These tips are relevant to medical professionals at any stage in their careers interested in using social media on a larger scale. For more in-depth guidance on using hashtags effectively and working with brands, listen to the full podcast episode on Real World Ophthalmology. Remember, social media can be a powerful tool for networking, educating, and building your professional reputation.

Sources:

– Real World Ophthalmology Podcast (www.realworldophthalmology.com)