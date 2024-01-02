Record Low Hotel Occupancy in Shimla Raises Concerns

A recent report has highlighted the alarming decline in hotel occupancy rates in Shimla, with numbers reaching the lowest point in the last 40 years. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the prediction of snowfall over the weekend, it was expected that the hill town would witness a significant influx of tourists during the New Year celebrations. However, the reality turned out to be quite the opposite.

Various theories have emerged as to why this unprecedented decline has occurred. Some social media users believe that the shift from remote working to office-based work has contributed to a decrease in tourism, as people are no longer able to combine work and vacation. Others point to the skyrocketing costs of airfare, attributing it to the monopoly of certain airlines and the incompetence of regulating bodies.

Despite the vibrant atmosphere created the winter carnival on Mall Road and The Ridge, Shimla’s popular tourist spots, hotels have reported a disappointing lack of bookings. M.K. Seth, the president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, expressed surprise at the situation, considering the favorable conditions for tourism at present. He described the current occupancy rate as the lowest he has witnessed in his lifetime.

In an attempt to shed light on the situation, it was revealed that approximately 7,600 tourist vehicles entered Shimla from other states during the specified period. While this suggests that there was a significant number of visitors, it did not translate into hotel bookings and accommodations.

The concern over this decline in hotel occupancy extends beyond the immediate economic impact. Shimla has long been a beloved tourist destination, and its economy heavily relies on tourism. Therefore, the current situation calls for a thorough analysis of the factors contributing to this drop and the implementation of strategies to revive the tourism industry in Shimla.