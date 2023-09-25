Shilpa Shetty Opens Up About Handling Social Media Negativity

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her remarkable performances in movies like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari,’ ‘Jaanwar,’ ‘Dhadkan,’ ‘Dus,’ and ‘Apne,’ is captivating audiences once again with her flawless acting in Sonal Joshi’s upcoming film, ‘Sukhee.’ While fans eagerly await her latest cinematic venture, Shetty candidly discussed her approach to dealing with negativity on social media platforms in a recent interview with Curly Tales.

Acknowledging the prevalence of negativity on social media, especially for public figures, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she doesn’t allow trolling and negativity to affect her personally. She pointed out that social media can sometimes become mean because people have included it in their lives. However, she also expressed her love for most of her followers, stating that her way of showing love and inclusivity is ignoring those who cross the line.

Shetty’s positive and pragmatic outlook on social media highlights her commitment to spreading love and kindness while not allowing negative elements to deter her. Her resilience in the face of online criticism serves as an example of how celebrities navigate the complex landscape of social media.

Meanwhile, ‘Sukhee,’ directed Sonal Joshi and co-starring actress Kusha Kapila, tells the story of Sukhee, a school favorite who realizes, after getting married, that she needs to prioritize her own dreams and aspirations. The film explores the theme of self-discovery and how the reunion of three old friends contributes to Sukhee’s transformative journey.

Overall, Shilpa Shetty’s perspective on social media negativity reminds us of the importance of focusing on positivity and love, rather than allowing negative individuals to bring us down. Her upcoming film, ‘Sukhee,’ promises to be a thought-provoking addition to her impressive filmography.

