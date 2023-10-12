Shilpa Shetty Expresses Frustration with Kids’ WhatsApp Groups

Shilpa Shetty, along with Kusha Kapila, recently appeared on Sunday Brunch to promote their new movie, Sukhee. During the episode, Shetty revealed her annoyance with the multitude of WhatsApp groups she is a part of for her children’s activities. From school groups to gymnastics and football, Shetty’s kids are involved in various activities, resulting in a slew of WhatsApp groups. Shetty exclaimed, “Main pagal ho gayi hoon yaar” (I am going insane) in response to the numerous groups.

When asked if she actively participates in these groups, Shetty humorously shared that her blood boils when she receives constant messages from these groups while on shoot. During her lunch break, she opens WhatsApp to find an overwhelming number of unread messages. By the time she can respond, more messages have already flooded in. Shetty admitted that she often only gets around to replying the next day, which time the issue has usually resolved itself.

In addition to discussing WhatsApp groups, Shetty and Kapila expressed their appreciation for Curly Tales and Sunday Brunch. Shetty praised Kamiya Jani, the editor-in-chief, for being one of the first influencers to bring a unique approach to content creation. She commended Jani’s work and expressed her enjoyment of being a part of the show.

If you want to stay updated with exclusive content and behind-the-scenes moments from Curly Tales, you can subscribe to their WhatsApp channel. Simply download the Curly Tales App and join the WhatsApp channel for more food, travel, and lifestyle updates.

Sources:

– Sunday Brunch episode with Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila

– Curly Tales website