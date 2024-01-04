Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra: A Dynamic Duo Spreading Positivity

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the power couple of Bollywood, are once again captivating social media with their incredible chemistry and quick-witted banter. In a heartwarming exchange recently shared on Raj’s social media story, Shilpa playfully asked Raj, “Baby, how much do you love me?” Raj’s surprising response of 72% took the conversation in an unexpected direction. He humorously attributed the remaining 28% to the “28% GST tax on luxury items.” This lighthearted banter not only revealed their ability to inject humor into their relationship but also left fans in splits.

The couple’s playful dynamic has consistently been on display, emphasizing the importance of humor in a successful relationship. Fans admire Raj and Shilpa for their ability to navigate life’s ups and downs with a smile and a joke.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty has exciting updates for her fans. The highly-anticipated trailer for her upcoming web series, “Indian Police Force,” co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, is set to release on January 5, 2024. This announcement has ignited a wave of excitement among their followers, who eagerly anticipate the fresh and intriguing content.

Shilpa also shared a video demonstrating the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, a balancing asana, adding a touch of wellness to her social media presence. In her caption, she emphasized starting 2024 on a “balanced” note and highlighted the benefits of the pose, such as improved focus, concentration, and enhanced mind-body coordination. However, she cautioned individuals with back pain, slip-disc, and pregnant women to avoid attempting the asana.

As Raj and Shilpa Kundra continue to spread positivity and win hearts with their delightful banter, fans eagerly await their future projects and the promise of more endearing moments from this dynamic Bollywood couple.