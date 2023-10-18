Shikhar Dhawan Shares Emotional Instagram Post for Son Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian cricketer, recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post for his son, Zoravar. Dhawan’s divorce from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, was granted a Delhi court on the grounds of mental cruelty. The court recognized that Mukerji had caused distress to Dhawan separating him from their son for an extended period of time. While permanent custody was not granted, Dhawan was given the right to visit his son for specific durations and have video calls to maintain their connection.

In the Instagram post, Dhawan shared a poem Gulzar, which can be translated as “There is an unusual restlessness without you, I can stay but cannot live.” The accompanying screenshot showed Dhawan smiling during a video call with Zoravar, who can be seen standing with his hands in his hoodie pockets.

The post received over 2.4 million views and garnered numerous comments. Fans expressed their support for Dhawan and sent their well wishes for him and his son. Shefali Bagga, a TV personality, commented, “Respect. I am a fan of your attitude towards life and all that you do and say about others.” Others expressed hope for their reunion and praised Dhawan for his strength. One comment read, “You are a very strong person, sir. I hope you’re always happy and healthy.”

This Instagram post Dhawan has touched the hearts of many, highlighting the emotional bond between a father and his son. Dhawan’s openness about his relationship with his son has resonated with his fans and followers, who have shown their support and admiration.

Sources:

– Gulzar’s poem: Instagram/@shikhardofficial

– Shikhar Dhawan’s divorce: Hindustan Times