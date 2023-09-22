Shiba Inu Price Decline Raises Concerns for Recovery

The Shiba Inu coin has been facing a persistent decline in its price, causing doubts about its recovery prospects. While other cryptocurrencies have been experiencing a gradual recovery, Shiba Inu has been unable to regain its value. In September, the SHIB token dropped from $0.000008200 to $0.000007261. This decline has resulted in a loss of over $1.85 billion in market capitalization for Shiba Inu.

Despite the efforts to improve its price through the Shibarium layer 2 blockchain, Shiba Inu continues to struggle. Technical analysis suggests that this downward trend may persist in the near future. If SHIB loses the support at $0.000007000, the price could potentially drop even further to $0.00000660. Additionally, Shiba Inu faces significant resistance at the $0.000008000 level.

Toncoin Surges 13% with Telegram Collaboration

In contrast to Shiba Inu’s decline, Toncoin (TON) has experienced an impressive 13% surge in its price. This growth has been driven a collaboration with Telegram, which has expanded the Toncoin ecosystem. With the integration of Toncoin into Telegram, over 800 million users now have access to the Toncoin network.

The announcement of the collaboration was made at the Token2049 event in Singapore and has significantly boosted the Toncoin ecosystem. Crypto analysts predict that the price of TON will continue to increase in the long term as more Telegram users embrace the integration. Toncoin is already well-known as a midcap blockchain, and this recent partnership has further solidified its growth objectives.

Kangamoon: The Buzz Around the Play-to-Earn Meme Coin

Kangamoon, a Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin, has been generating a frenzy of interest among investors. The project aims to create a hybrid gaming ecosystem that allows players to monetize their gaming time. In this P2E game, players take on the role of a boxing kangaroo and compete in fights and tournaments to earn rewards and digital assets.

One of the key attractions for P2E gamers is the absence of buy and sell taxes, making it an appealing option for those looking to maximize their earnings. Ahead of its Q4 launch, Kangamoon’s smart contracts have been audited and deemed 100% safe. This adds to the excitement surrounding the project and positions Kangamoon as the hottest Play-to-Earn meme coin of Q4 2023.

