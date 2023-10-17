Warning: Fake Shiba Inu Telegram Channel Promoting Scam

In a recent tweet, a member of the Shiba Inu team, Vet Kusama, alerted the community about a scam impersonating the project’s official Telegram channel. Screenshots were shared showing a fake channel called “Shibarium Tech,” with a scammer posing as lead developer Shytoshi Kusama promoting a fraudulent ShibaSwap testing program. Kusama warned followers not to trust the fake channel or any information posted there, emphasizing that any airdrops offered on behalf of the SHIB team are attempts to steal crypto funds.

The Shiba Inu community has been facing increased attacks from fraudsters recently, prompting the team to remind investors that the reward token TREAT has not yet been issued, making any offers to buy it false. The official Shibarmy Scam Alert Twitter account also previously warned of fake Shiba Inu dApps stealing tokens and cryptocurrency.

To combat these scams, the Shiba Inu team is diligently working to warn investors of the latest threats. Community members are advised to check official sources before trusting any announcements, offers, or links related to the ecosystem. Staying vigilant and avoiding unknown programs claiming affiliation can help protect assets against the ongoing menace of fraudsters looking to capitalize on the Shiba Inu brand.

Source: The Cryptonomist