Shiba Inu’s Community Admin Warns Exchanges About Fake LinkedIn Account

Shiba Inu’s community admin, RagnarShib, has issued a warning to cryptocurrency exchanges regarding a fake LinkedIn account claiming to be affiliated with Shiba Inu. In a tweet, RagnarShib emphasized that Shiba Inu does not have an official LinkedIn account and that there is no Fantom version of the SHIB token.

RagnarShib disclosed that several crypto exchanges have reported receiving offers to list the Fantom chain version of SHIB via the fake LinkedIn account. However, he clarified that SHIB only exists on the Ethereum blockchain and urged exchanges to be cautious of such fraudulent schemes.

This is not the first time RagnarShib has alerted the community and exchanges about fake versions of SHIB on different blockchains. Earlier this year, RagnarShib warned about a fake version of SHIB on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and reiterated that SHIB is exclusively an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.

The popularity of Shiba Inu has attracted the attention of hackers, who are impersonating top team members to exploit unsuspecting SHIB investors. These malefactors have gone as far as impersonating Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, to promote fake giveaways. The Shiba Inu team, including RagnarShib, has been actively exposing these scams and urging the community to stay vigilant.

To protect the community, Shiba Inu’s marketing expert, Lucie, recently warned exchanges and portals to be cautious of impostors claiming association with the cryptocurrency. RagnarShib’s Telegram account was also compromised hackers, who used it to promote scam giveaways. However, RagnarShib has regained control of the account and implemented additional security measures, such as enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on social media accounts.

It is crucial for Shiba Inu enthusiasts and investors to be aware of these fraudulent activities and exercise caution when receiving offers or participating in giveaways. Thorough research is advised before making any investment decisions.

Sources:

– Twitter: RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba), October 10, 2023

– Twitter Source: RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba), May 11, 2023

– The Crypto Basic (Disclaimer)