Shiba Inu Launches New LinkedIn Account for Shibarium as Transactions Surge

The Shiba Inu team has recently launched a new LinkedIn account for Shibarium, the L2 blockchain of the canine-themed cryptocurrency project. This announcement was made Shiba Inu’s community admin, RagnarShib, on the X platform (formerly Twitter). RagnarShib also mentioned that Shiba Inu now has two official LinkedIn accounts – one for its metaverse project (Shib: the Metaverse) and the other for Shibarium.

This move comes after RagnarShib previously warned exchanges that Shiba Inu does not have an official LinkedIn account. Malicious actors were attempting to list the Fantom chain version of SHIB on these platforms, falsely claiming to be members of the Shiba Inu team. To address this issue, RagnarShib clarified that the only official Shiba Inu account on LinkedIn is managed Marcie Jastrow for Shib: The Metaverse.

Shibarium, since its launch on August 16, has experienced substantial growth. It has processed over 3.48 million transactions and garnered interactions from more than 1.25 million addresses. The blockchain has an average block time of 5.0 seconds, making it one of the fastest Ethereum scaling solutions.

The recent surge in Shibarium’s daily transactions, with a 202% increase over the past 24 hours, can be attributed to the launch of Sharbi Token (SHARBI) and its listing on the Marswap decentralized exchange. This event attracted SHIB enthusiasts who rushed to participate in trading the meme-based cryptocurrency.

To strengthen its presence in the crypto community, Shibarium has also established official accounts on other major social media platforms, including Telegram and Discord.

In summary, Shiba Inu has launched a new LinkedIn account for Shibarium as the blockchain continues to experience significant growth. This move aims to provide updates related to the professional world for SHIB enthusiasts.