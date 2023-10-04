Shiba Inu Community Warned About Hacked SHIB Telegram Account Promoting Fake BONE Airdrop

The Shiba Inu community has fallen victim to crypto scams, with a prominent member’s account being hacked to promote a fake token airdrop. The Telegram handle of Ragnar Shib, an administrator in the Shiba Inu community, was compromised and used to announce a fraudulent BONE token airdrop.

Fortunately, other influential members of the Shiba Inu ecosystem swiftly took action to warn community members about the situation. Vet Kusama, the brother of Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous leader, issued a cautionary tweet stating that Ragnar Shiba’s Telegram account had been hacked and urged people not to click on any links associated with it.

DaVinci, an admin in Shiba Inu’s Discord channel, also alerted the community about the hack, advising them to refrain from interacting with Ragnar Shiba’s Telegram account to avoid potential fraud. He emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicious activity immediately.

In a screenshot shared Shiba Inu’s content marketer, Lucie, the scam content originating from Ragnar Shib’s compromised Telegram account was revealed. The bad actor behind the account claimed that the BONE token airdrop was intended to reward all Shiba Inu holders, followers, and builders.

To address concerns about future compromises, a community member suggested that the Shiba Inu development team should establish a cybersecurity unit.

It is crucial for Shiba Inu members to stay vigilant and ensure that they only engage with official and verified channels to safeguard their investments. Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, and the community must remain aware of potential threats.

