Sheryl Crow’s Sons Embrace Her as Mom, Not a Music Icon

Sheryl Crow, the renowned singer with countless albums sold and Grammy wins under her belt, may be a music icon to many, but to her two sons, she is simply “mom.” In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the 61-year-old songstress revealed that her sons, Wyatt (16) and Levi (12), view her in a much more ordinary way.

When asked about their reaction to her glamorous appearances, Crow laughed and said, “If I show up all dressed up anywhere, it’s like ugh. They like me just being mom.” It seems that despite her fame, her boys prefer her in her natural state, without the glitz and glamour.

Having adopted Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010 as a single parent, Crow brought them along to witness her induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While her sons may not fully grasp the extent of her success, they were “excited about tonight” and understood the dedication and hard work required to achieve such an honor, according to Crow.

Although her kids may not sing along to her chart-topping hits, they do appreciate her music in their own way. Crow shared that if one of her songs came on the radio, they wouldn’t change the station, but they “wouldn’t sing along.” However, she humorously added that they’d gladly belt out tunes artist Zach Bryan.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a star-studded event, with Crow being introduced her friend Laura Dern, who described her as a “badass goddess.” Dern highlighted the impact that Crow has had on the music industry, especially as a Southern female guitar-playing singer-songwriter. She emphasized that Crow has “mapped out the chapters of our lives.”

FAQs

1. Who are Sheryl Crow’s sons?

Sheryl Crow’s sons are Wyatt and Levi, whom she adopted as a single parent.

2. How do her sons view her?

Wyatt and Levi see Sheryl Crow as their mother rather than a famous music icon.

3. Are Crow’s sons fans of her music?

While they appreciate her music, they do not sing along to her songs. They prefer to sing along to music artist Zach Bryan.

4. What did Laura Dern say about Sheryl Crow at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Laura Dern referred to Sheryl Crow as a “badass goddess” and praised her contribution to the music industry. She also mentioned how Crow has influenced their lives with her music.