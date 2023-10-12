Man Arrested for Impersonating Motor Officer Near Nogales High School

A man has been arrested for pretending to be a motor officer in the East Valinda area near Nogales High School. Deputies apprehended the suspect on October 4th after he appeared at a fire in West Covina wearing a blue uniform, a vest with a badge, and carrying a loaded gun. The man also had a motorcycle fitted with red and blue lights.

The suspect, who remains unnamed, reportedly told authorities that he was tired of people breaking the law and was trying to keep his neighborhood safe. Sheriff’s officials are now seeking potential victims who may have been pulled over the imposter in the East Valinda area.

Authorities suspect that the individual has been posing as a motor officer, but thus far have been unable to locate any specific victims. The suspect is in his 30s and resides on the border of Valinda and West Covina.

On the day of his arrest, the man appeared at a fire in West Covina, possibly intending to direct traffic. However, he fled when he saw deputies present. He was later apprehended and charged with impersonating an officer, possession of a loaded firearm in public, and loitering at a fire or emergency.

Law enforcement confiscated various items as evidence, including the uniform, motorcycle, a non-working Taser, and other related items. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are urging anyone who was pulled over the suspect to come forward with information.

Sources:

– Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department