Student Arrested for Making Threats at Northern Kentucky High School

In a recent incident, a student at the Ignite Institute in Northern Kentucky has been arrested and charged for making threats, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The exact nature of the threats has not been disclosed. However, after an investigation, a juvenile, whose identity remains anonymous, has been charged with terroristic threatening, a second degree felony.

The Ignite principal, Jerome A. Gels, sent a letter to the school community stating that the school administration became aware of a potential threat through social media and online activities. Along with legal action, the school is taking disciplinary measures against the student, following their Code of Conduct. The sheriff’s office has confirmed that there are no further known threats at this time.

Concerned for the safety and well-being of students, Gels reassured parents, students, and the community that the school is committed to maintaining a secure environment. Ignite classes will resume as scheduled, with the district, administration, and law enforcement agencies closely monitoring the situation.

Gels also emphasized the importance of responsible use of social media and the consequences of inappropriate online behavior. He encouraged parents to engage in conversations with their children about these matters. Additionally, he highlighted the school’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment, free from fear.

The Ignite Institute, established in 2019, is a specialized high school that focuses on subjects related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). It offers dual credit opportunities for students from Boone County Schools, Kenton County Schools, and Walton Verona Independent Schools.

As the investigation progresses, authorities will continue to ensure the safety of students and take appropriate action against any further threats.