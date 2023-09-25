Sheriff Chitwood’s Social Media Drama Raises Concerns

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia recently sparked controversy when he took to social media to air his grievances about a reporter’s question. The question in question was regarding the case of an 11-year-old girl who had been arrested for texting false reports to 911. In response, Chitwood posted the reporter’s question on his Facebook page, criticizing him for allegedly being the mouthpiece of a defense attorney.

This incident is just one example of Chitwood’s tendency to use social media to express his frustrations. In the trial of cop-killer Othal Wallace, Chitwood criticized the jury’s verdict and took exception to a post Suzerain, a nonprofit organization that aids indigent defendants. Chitwood accused the organization of bragging about picking a jury that led to a lesser charge for the defendant.

These actions have raised concerns about Chitwood’s behavior. First, his accusations against the reporter and the nonprofit are unfounded and can have a chilling effect on media freedom. Second, his use of social media to rally his followers against those he disagrees with is worrisome. This kind of behavior can lead to negative consequences and potentially incite violence.

While some of Chitwood’s supporters have backed his actions, there are those who are growing increasingly concerned about his behavior. One commenter noted that there is nothing wrong with criticizing a jury when they make a wrong decision, but felt disappointed that Chitwood constantly lashes out at anyone who is critical of him.

It is important for public officials to conduct themselves in a professional manner and respect the role of the media. Chitwood’s actions on social media undermine these principles and raise questions about his ability to handle criticism and engage in constructive dialogue.

