12 Major Holiday Events to Take Place in Clay County

Clay County, Florida – Clay County is gearing up for a festive Saturday with at least 12 major holiday events scheduled to take place across the county. Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the series of events during a news conference on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for the community to be prepared for road closures and traffic delays.

To ensure the safety and security of attendees, the Sheriff’s Office will have more than 150 personnel deployed, including uniformed and undercover deputies. The Sheriff’s Office headquarters will serve as the central command post, monitoring traffic cameras and radio frequencies from all the events.

The events will feature a diverse range of attractions, including four Christmas parades in Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Middleburg, and Penney Farms. In addition, a lighted boat parade will take place at Whitey’s Fish Camp along with a Country Christmas event at Elrod Acres in Green Cove Springs. The day will conclude with the Middleburg Christmas Parade at Omega Park.

Sheriff Cook highlighted the projected weather forecast of clear skies and pleasant temperatures, expected to reach a high of 77 degrees. However, she cautioned residents to expect heavy traffic and potential delays on major roads, such as State Road 16, County Road 218, and Blanding Boulevard.

To stay informed about road closures and other updates, residents are encouraged to download the Clay County Sheriff’s Office free Safer Watch app. The app will be the primary tool used officials to communicate real-time information on activities, detours, and road closures.

Although this year’s event schedule has brought the community together for a day of celebrations, Sheriff Cook mentioned the county’s intention to explore options for spreading out major events in the future.