Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Shares Tribute to Palestine Amid Israel-Gaza War

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to express his support for Palestine amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. In an Instagram Story, he shared a photo featuring the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem, with the Palestinian flag displayed within a cut-out map of Palestine. Accompanying the image was a caption that read, “Palestine. Oh God, help and support them.”

This tribute comes shortly after President Sheikh Mohamed emphasized the need for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza during a Cairo summit for peace. Sheikh Mohamed, in a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter), reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to protecting civilian lives, ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and seeking an end to the violence in Gaza. He called for international cooperation to prevent further violence and promote peace through dialogue, cooperation, and coexistence.

In the UAE, over 10,000 volunteers gathered to assist with the Compassion for Gaza campaign, which involved packing relief aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Donation centers in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai collected more than 550 tonnes of food and medical supplies. These centers were set up various organizations, including the Emirates Crescent Authority, the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Community Development.

Sheikh Hamdan’s tribute on Instagram and the UAE’s support through relief efforts highlight the international concern for the situation in Gaza. As the conflict continues, individuals and organizations around the world are joining forces to provide aid and advocate for peace.

