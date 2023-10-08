Actor Sheezan Khan Calls Out Mohit Abrol for Hate Speech Against Indian Muslims

Sheezan Khan, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently slammed actor Mohit Abrol for making derogatory comments about Indian Muslims. In a post shared Mohit, he made a general statement about how Indian Muslims support Palestine. Sheezan took offense to this statement, emphasizing that all Muslims should not be painted with the same brush. He urged Mohit to stop spreading hate against Muslims and reminded him that they are Indians first and foremost.

In his response to Mohit’s post, Sheezan expressed deep sadness and disappointment in the hatred directed towards Muslims. He questioned why someone in the public eye, who is educated and born in the 21st century, would hold such discriminatory views. Sheezan also emphasized that if Mohit had personal issues with Muslims, it should be addressed privately rather than making hate speech public.

Sheezan further emphasized the responsibilities that come with being a public figure. He called for awareness and respect towards different communities, urging everyone to use their platform to promote love and understanding rather than spreading hate.

Following Sheezan’s comment, Mohit replied with a lengthy message defending his original statement. He argued that speaking the truth is often labeled as hate speech and accused Muslims of playing the victim despite the atrocities committed in the name of Islam. Sheezan tagged the Mumbai police, urging them to investigate the matter and determine if it constituted hate speech.

In conclusion, Sheezan Khan has taken a stand against hate speech and prejudice towards Indian Muslims. He has called for mutual respect and understanding, emphasizing that love and acceptance should prevail over hate. The public exchange between Sheezan and Mohit highlights the importance of responsible communication, especially for those in the public eye.

