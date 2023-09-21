Sheezan Khan Opens Up About Dealing with Online Hate and His Journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

In a recent interview, Sheezan Khan, who recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, shed light on how he dealt with online hate and shared his experience on the show. Following the tragic incident where Tunisha Sharma took her own life, Khan faced accusations that he was the trigger for her actions. The actor has been targeted both online and offline, experiencing a significant amount of hate directed towards him.

During a question-and-answer session on his Instagram stories, Khan was asked how he handles negativity. He responded emphasizing that the impact of negativity depends on how much power individuals give it. He further explained that people often resort to negative comments as it costs them nothing and allows them to vent their own frustrations and insecurities onto others.

Despite being only accused and not convicted, Khan received constant backlash, which he had to confront on his own. In dealing with this hate, he shared his personal technique with his fans. One fan asked him if he prefers to escape problems or face them, to which Khan responded that he has experienced both approaches but believes that escaping does not lead to any resolution. He encourages others to face their problems in order to find a way forward and overcome them.

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Khan discussed his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He expressed that his experience on the show was filled with ups and downs, and he did not win all the stunts right from the start. However, Khan’s determination and perseverance allowed him to overcome challenges and complete approximately 25-26 stunts. He tackled different types of stunts, including car-related tasks, encounters with creepy crawlies, and even water stunts that pushed him out of his comfort zone. Overall, Khan described the journey as adventurous and rewarding.

