Celebrities Shine in Sheer Ensembles at 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Summary:

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles showcased a fashion trend that took the red carpet storm – sheer ensembles. Celebrities including Kristin Wiig, Florence Pugh, and Emma Stone embraced this see-through trend, bringing a touch of glamour and daring to the event. Let’s take a closer look at some of the stunning sheer looks that graced the Golden Globe red carpet.

Kristin Wiig:

Comedian Kristin Wiig wowed in a two-piece Giambattista Valli ensemble. The black outfit featured a sheer design down the front, adorned with bows near thin shoulder straps. Wiig completed her look with elegant pearl jewelry Tiffany & Co.

Emma Stone:

Golden Globe winner Emma Stone chose a bedazzled floral gown Louis Vuitton for the occasion. The sheer number was embellished with glistening roses and featured a high leg slit and plunging neckline. Stone paired it with gold, strappy heels, completing her show-stopping look.

Florence Pugh:

Florence Pugh, known for her love of sheer fashion, opted for a red, sheer Valentino gown. The dress boasted a plunging neckline, ruched bodice, and three-dimensional roses throughout. Pugh accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a stunning Jean Schlumberger necklace.

Riley Keough:

Riley Keough, star of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” appeared on the red carpet in a layered, sheer ensemble Chanel. The lace dress had a strapless design and a small train, topped with a shorter, translucent dress adorned with gold embellishments. Keough completed her look with jewelry from Chanel.

These were just a few of the celebrities who embraced the sheer trend at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The red carpet was ablaze with daring and glamorous fashion choices, proving that sheer can be both elegant and captivating.