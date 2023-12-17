Woman Goes Above and Beyond to Save Stray Dog With Jug Stuck on Head

In a heartwarming tale of dedication and perseverance, a woman named Teri Goodnight went to great lengths to save a stray dog who had a large plastic jug stuck on his head. Goodnight, a volunteer dog trapper, had never encountered a situation like this before.

The dog, whom she named Jughead, had gotten his head trapped in the jug while searching for food. For several days, Jughead wandered the streets of Montgomery County, Texas, unable to receive help. People in the area attempted to approach him, but he would run away out of fear.

Goodnight first learned about Jughead through a Facebook post and knew she had to help. Despite Jughead’s fear and the challenging nature of trapping a dog that doesn’t trust people, Goodnight was determined to save him. She made 25 trips over the span of 30 days to catch him.

During each outing, Goodnight filled a humane live animal trap with warm, enticing food to lure Jughead. Some strays enter the trap without hesitation, but Jughead was terrified. Goodnight patiently left food near the trap to acclimate Jughead to its presence. She even camped out in her car for hours, waiting for him to come near the trap.

After a month of devoted efforts, Goodnight finally succeeded on her birthday, November 24th. Jughead felt comfortable enough with the trap to step inside. Overwhelmed with emotion, Goodnight broke down in tears. She called another trapper to help remove the jug from Jughead’s head.

Although Jughead’s face was swollen, he remained calm and grateful. Goodnight named another stray dog who had been accompanying Jughead “Red,” and both dogs were brought to a foster home. The rescue organization, East Texas Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue, facilitated the arrangement.

Goodnight’s dedication and love for animals have made a significant impact on the lives of stray dogs in her community. She is a true hero, working tirelessly to help those who cannot help themselves.