Has Minimalism Become Too Sterile?

When Emma Ganzarain shared the before and after photos of her apartment redesign on TikTok, she expected praise for her efforts in transforming the space. Instead, she received backlash and criticism from viewers who accused her of creating a sterile and clinical environment. The negative comments flooded in, with many people expressing a preference for the original design and its warmth and character.

Ganzarain, a fan of the basic neutral palette, defended her choices, stating that she loves shades of beige, white, and brown. She explained that the apartment, which belonged to her boyfriend before she moved in, was old and in need of upgrades. However, some viewers went beyond critiquing the redesign and started attacking Ganzarain personally, accusing her of controlling her partner and even sending her death and rape threats.

The term “sad beige” emerged during this controversy, referring to a minimalist aesthetic that heavily relies on neutral tones. Hayley DeRoche, a TikTok user who satirizes this trend, described “sad beige” as an almost absurd obsession with neutrals, incorporating colors like eggshell, cream, oatmeal, and biscotti. The ultra-clean, monochromatic look often signifies wealth and has gained popularity, even among celebrities like the Kardashians.

Interestingly, DeRoche believes that the strong reaction to Ganzarain’s post might indicate a shift in home décor. She suggests that people may be moving away from uncluttered minimalism in favor of cozier and less polished styles. Interior designer Emily Rayna agrees, predicting that the era of neutrals may be coming to an end as people embrace maximalism instead.

Ganzarain acknowledges that her post was shared prematurely, with the redesign not yet complete. Despite the negativity she faced, she has had meaningful discussions online about various aspects of interior design. And in a video where Ganzarain playfully points a toy gun at her boyfriend’s head, he nods in approval of the changes, dispelling rumors that he is unhappy with the new look.

As the “sad beige” controversy continues to unfold, it raises questions about the limits of minimalism and the role of personal taste in design. One thing is for certain: the debate surrounding home décor is far from over.

