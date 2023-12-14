Hubert Davis: A Son’s Journey to Honor his Mother’s Memory

In the small suburb of Virginia in 1985, the Davis family lived a life filled with love and happiness. The memories are vivid for Hubert Davis, the son who now coaches the Tar Heels. The image of their narrow driveway and the basketball hoop out front brings back a flood of nostalgia. But it was not long before their perfect world was shattered.

Bobbie Webb Davis, Hubert’s mother, was diagnosed with oral cancer. The news devastated the family. Hubert, at 15 years old, found solace in his mother’s lap, crying uncontrollably, while his father sought refuge in the woods behind their house. The following months were filled with chemotherapy and radiation sessions. Hubert, with his learner’s permit, became the designated driver, accompanying his mother to her treatments.

The car rides became precious moments for Hubert and his mother. As they traveled together, they engaged in heartfelt conversations about life, family, and their aspirations. These conversations held weight and importance, leaving a lasting impact on Hubert. The car rides symbolized a role reversal, as he cared for his mother, attending to her needs.

Even in the face of her illness, Bobbie never missed any of Hubert’s games. She was in the stands, no matter how difficult it was for her to be there. Her strength and love motivated Hubert to excel both on and off the court. He wanted to make her proud.

Tonight, as the head coach of the Tar Heels, Hubert Davis will lead his team onto the court in the Jimmy V Classic. The game, named after legendary coach Jim Valvano, serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of cancer. The V Foundation for Cancer Research, created Valvano, has awarded millions in research grants in the hopes of finding a cure.

Hubert Davis carries the memory of his mother with him on this journey. He strives to honor her giving his all each day. The pain of losing her never fades, but it fuels his determination to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

As the Tar Heels take on Connecticut tonight, Hubert Davis will coach with a purpose. His ultimate goal is to create a future where families like his do not have to endure the pain of cancer.