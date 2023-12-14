Shawn Levy to Direct New Untitled Heist Film for Netflix

Netflix has announced that acclaimed filmmaker Shawn Levy will be directing an exciting new untitled heist film, marking his fourth collaboration with actor Ryan Reynolds. Levy and Reynolds have previously worked together on films such as “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project,” and the highly anticipated third “Deadpool” installment, set to release in 2024.

Written Dana Fox, known for her work on “Cruella,” the plot details of the heist film are being kept secret, with Netflix describing it as a “high-concept ensemble action comedy film.” Levy will not only be directing but will also be joining the production team as a producer through his production company, 21 Laps. Reynolds, alongside his company Maximum Effort, will also be producing, along with Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon from Genre Films. Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau of Maximum Effort will also serve as producers, while Molly Milstein and Margy Love will take on executive producer roles.

Levy and Reynolds have proven to be a successful duo, delivering crowd-pleasing films like “Free Guy,” which raked in over $300 million worldwide, and “The Adam Project,” which had the third-best opening weekend for a Netflix film. Fans are eagerly anticipating their next collaboration, “Deadpool,” which will feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and will be released Disney in 2024.

Aside from his work on the upcoming heist film, Shawn Levy has recently directed the prestige miniseries “All the Light We Cannot See” for Netflix. He is also a key contributor to the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things,” serving as a producer and often directing episodes.

With Levy and Reynolds at the helm, audiences can expect an entertaining and action-packed heist movie, offering a fresh take on the genre. As more details emerge about the project, fans will surely be eagerly awaiting its release on Netflix.