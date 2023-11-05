Shawn Levy Explores the Emotional Depth of All the Light We Cannot See

Netflix’s newest miniseries, All the Light We Cannot See, has captivated audiences with its emotional storytelling and unique approach to a period drama. Directed Shawn Levy, known for his work on Stranger Things and Night at the Museum, the series takes viewers on a journey through World War II as we follow Marie-Laure, a blind French teen, and her unlikely connection with a German soldier, Werner.

Levy, who initially planned to produce and maybe direct an episode, was drawn to the project after reading the first draft of the adaptation. “It connected to my prior work in that it is fundamentally – and unabashedly – emotional,” he shared. While All the Light We Cannot See diverges from his usual genre, Levy couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring this heartfelt story to life.

“All of my projects tend to have a warm heart at their center,” Levy explained. “That’s how I like to live – my emotions on my sleeve, on my skin, my face, my voice.” This emotional depth is evident throughout his filmography, from Cheaper the Dozen to Deadpool. And now, with All the Light We Cannot See, Levy dives even deeper.

Approaching the series as a four-hour movie, Levy aimed to create a visually stunning experience. He wanted to push the boundaries of his own work and deliver a storytelling experience like no other. The performances in the series possess a unique tone, capturing the essence of the characters in a way that resonates with viewers.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, and Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See shines a light on the untold stories of war and the unexpected connections that form amidst the chaos. Stream the series now on Netflix and prepare to be immersed in a world where love and humanity prevail, even in the darkest of times.

