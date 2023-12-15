Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Reunite for New Global Heist Project at Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are teaming up once again, this time for an exciting new global heist project that has landed at Netflix. The streaming giant emerged as the winner of an intense bidding war among eight companies vying for the feature package. Dana Fox has been tapped to write the script.

The project, which is still untitled, is being described as a high-concept caper flick set on a global scale, drawing comparisons to the popular film Ocean’s Eleven. Fox initially came up with the concept, and along with Simon Kinberg, further developed it before bringing it to Reynolds. While details about the heist are being kept under wraps for now, it’s clear that the project has generated significant buzz in the industry.

This collaboration between Levy and Reynolds is a testament to their successful creative partnership. The duo first worked together on the surprise hit action adventure movie, Free Guy, set within a video game. They followed up with another movie, The Adam Project, which was released on Netflix and quickly garnered a large audience. Currently, they are in the midst of shooting their third film, Deadpool 3, in collaboration with Marvel Studios.

In addition to Levy and Reynolds, the producing team for the global heist project includes Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Ashley Fox, and Johnny Pariseau. Molly Milstein and Margy Love are set to executive produce. Although the project is still in early development, the involvement of these talented individuals ensures its potential success.

Meanwhile, Levy’s latest project, the limited series adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, which he directed and executive produced, recently received a Golden Globe nomination in the category of best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television.

This highly anticipated global heist project is yet another exciting venture for Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, two of Hollywood’s most creative forces, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.