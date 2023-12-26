Facebook Bans Activist Shaun King’s Instagram Account for Supporting Palestine

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram has banned and deactivated the account of activist Shaun King, who has 6 million followers on the platform. King, known for his advocacy work, claimed that Instagram banned him for “fighting for Palestine” and speaking up for the human rights and dignity of Palestinians. He has been using his Instagram account to document the plight of Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

There is uncertainty about why Instagram chose to ban King’s account while keeping his Facebook account active, as both platforms are owned and operated Meta. King accused Israel of “genocide” in a Facebook post and emphasized that he was using his Instagram account to raise awareness of the atrocities faced Palestinians.

King expressed concern that Meta might target Palestinians even more after his account was banned. This incident comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country’s military would not stop its attacks on areas where Palestinians seek refuge from violence. The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has resulted in a death toll of over 20,000 Palestinians, with nearly 85% of Gaza’s population displaced.

Shaun King’s support for Palestine echoes a growing trend among Black Americans who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) has demanded an end to the violence and condemned the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Despite allegations of online fundraising scams in the past, King continues to advocate for justice and equality. The ban on his Instagram account highlights the challenging landscape activists face on social media platforms when discussing contentious issues.