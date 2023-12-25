Instagram Bans Activist Shaun King for Pro-Hamas Content

In a recent incident, social media influencer and Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King was banned from Instagram due to his persistent posting of pro-Hamas content and criticism of Israel’s bombings in the Gaza Strip. Despite his ban, King remained unapologetic and continued to share anti-Israel tweets on his X account, where he has a following of 6 million people.

King’s ban follows a trend of social media influencers who have faced threats of sanctions for their pro-Palestine stances. Rapper The Game also revealed that he had received warnings on his own social media accounts, suggesting that he could be the next target. Other influencers, such as actress and model Christine Wawira Njagi, have claimed to have been targeted Instagram’s parent company, Meta.

The issue of censorship on social media platforms has recently been highlighted Human Rights Watch (HRW). The report HRW accuses Meta of repeatedly removing or restricting content that supports Palestine or Palestinian human rights, even when the content does not violate the company’s rules. The group is calling on Meta to share more information about its policies and moderation decisions, including government takedown requests and exceptions made for “newsworthiness.”

HRW claims to have identified over 1,000 pieces of pro-Palestine content that were restricted or removed during the months of October and November 2023, despite not violating Meta’s rules. The content included images of injured or deceased individuals in Gaza hospitals, as well as comments advocating for freedom of Palestine and an end to the genocide. Meta’s removal of comments and posts featuring the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” also drew criticism, with some viewing it as antisemitic and potentially violent.

Human Rights Watch argues that Meta should allow for protected expression on its platforms, including discussions of human rights abuses and political movements. They also call on Meta to publish the full list of organizations covered its dangerous organizations policy, instead of relying solely on the US government’s designation of certain groups as terrorists.

This incident raises important questions about the balance between freedom of speech and social media platform policies. It remains to be seen how Instagram and other platforms will address concerns over censorship and the handling of content related to sensitive political topics.