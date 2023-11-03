New Delhi-NCR Battling Severe Air Pollution Crisis

Images of peculiarly named areas in Delhi-NCR, such as “Haze Khas,” “Dhuan Kuan,” and “Chandni Choke,” have been circulating on social media platforms, drawing attention to the dire air pollution crisis in the region. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently shared these images, cleverly highlighting the severity of the situation.

The air quality in Delhi plummeted to the “severe plus” category as thick smog and haze engulfed the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) rose from 351 on Thursday morning to a staggering 471 on Friday morning, nearly 19 times the safe limit prescribed the World Health Organization (WHO).

This drastic deterioration can be attributed to a combination of unfavorable meteorological conditions and a significant increase in stubble burning incidents in neighboring states. In response, the Delhi government and other agencies have implemented stage III of the pollution control plan. Measures include the deployment of anti-smog guns and the relaunch of the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular emissions.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 3 has been put into effect, imposing a complete ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital. The Central government’s pollution control panel has also directed a halt to non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR.

Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on the operation of certain vehicles. BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers are not permitted in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

As a further precautionary measure, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of all government and private primary schools for two days, starting November 2.

The severity of the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from all stakeholders to mitigate the health risks posed to the residents of the region.

—

FAQs

1. What is the AQI limit recommended the WHO?

The World Health Organization recommends a safe limit of 25 for the Air Quality Index (AQI).

2. What is the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a pollution control plan implemented in Delhi-NCR to address worsening air quality. It includes different stages with specific measures to be taken depending on the severity of the pollution.

3. What vehicles are restricted under the GRAP stage 3?

Under GRAP stage 3, restrictions are imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

4. Why is stubble burning a contributing factor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

Stubble burning refers to the practice of burning crop residue after harvesting. It releases a significant amount of pollutants into the air, contributing to the deterioration of air quality, particularly during the winter months.