Sharon Stone Opens Up About Personal Experience with Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Sharon Stone, renowned Hollywood actress, has revealed one of her personal experiences with sexual harassment while working in the industry. In a recent interview on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Stone shared an incident from the 1980s when a former head of Sony exposed himself to her during a meeting at his office.

The incident took place before Stone gained international fame through movies like “Basic Instinct” and “Casino.” However, she chose not to disclose the identity of the former Sony executive involved. Variety has reached out to Sony Pictures for comment, but no response has been received yet.

Stone described her excitement for the meeting, reminiscing about wearing a special outfit – a Ralph Lauren jacket with shoulder ruffles, a denim skirt with a ruffle at the bottom, and cowboy boots. She explained how the office had low couches, placing her knees near her neck due to her height.

During the meeting, the Sony executive made inappropriate comments about Stone’s appearance, praising her beauty and intelligence. Shockingly, he then exposed himself in front of her. Stone, who was young at the time, responded with a mix of laughter and tears, unable to control her emotions. Eventually, the executive put his genitals away, leaving through a door behind his desk. Stone was led out of the office his secretary, but this incident was not the last of its kind in her career.

Stone expressed her willingness to accept apologies from those who mistreated her in Hollywood. However, for those who do not apologize, she firmly stated that they should never sit beside her again in public. She emphasized her determination to stand up and publicly speak out if someone disregards her warning.

Throughout her career, Stone has encountered similar uncomfortable situations. She mentioned instances where men would rather sit on the stairs or find alternative seating arrangements than risk sitting next to her.

Despite facing adversity, Stone continues to thrive in her acting career. She recently appeared in the second season of the Max comedy series “The Flight Attendant” and starred alongside Andy Garcia in the romance film “What About Love.”

