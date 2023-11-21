The Science Behind Ozempic: How Does It Aid Weight Loss?

Ozempic, a drug designed to treat individuals with Type 2 diabetes, has garnered attention lately due to its reported side effects on weight. Sharon Osbourne, 71, recently revealed her experience with the medication, stating that she has become excessively thin and unable to gain weight.

This revelation has raised questions about how Ozempic functions as a weight loss aid. Ozempic, or semaglutide, belongs to a class of medications called incretin mimetics. These drugs work sending signals to the appetite center in the brain, effectively reducing hunger and increasing feelings of fullness.

Dr. Deborah Horn, an assistant professor in the surgery department at UTHealth Houston, explains that semaglutide helps individuals feel satisfied after consuming smaller meals and minimizes cravings for snacks. By reducing “food noise” in the brain, the drug helps curb incessant thoughts about food and the tendency to use food as a solution to emotional problems.

The FDA’s recent approval of semaglutide under the brand name Wegovy as a treatment for chronic obesity has further intensified interest in the drug. Wegovy requires weekly injections and has shown promising results in aiding weight loss.

FAQ

1. Is Ozempic primarily used for weight loss?

No, Ozempic is primarily prescribed as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes. However, its side effect of weight loss has gained attention lately.

2. Can teenagers take Ozempic for weight loss?

Sharon Osbourne warns against giving Ozempic to teenagers due to its potential for addiction and extreme weight loss. It is crucial to consult a healthcare professional before considering any medication.

Source: Medical News Today