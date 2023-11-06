Sharks: A Treasure Trove of Medical Insights

Sharks, seemingly invincible creatures of the deep, possess an extraordinary ability to heal wounds, according to reports. Though this remarkable healing power has yet to be replicated in controlled laboratory conditions, the chemical compounds found in shark skin could hold significant biomedical potential.

To explore this possibility further, two dermatology researchers from the renowned Karolinska Institute in Sweden embarked on an investigation of the unique biochemistry of shark skin. Led Jakob Wikström, associate professor of dermatology, and Etty Bachar-Wikström, a senior researcher, the team focused on the skin mucus of various cartilaginous fish species at the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole.

Sharks possess rough skin that closely resembles sandpaper, in stark contrast to most fish species’ smooth skin protected a thick layer of slimy mucus. The researchers sought to determine if sharks had a protective mucus layer at all. Their study, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, unveiled a thin mucus layer on shark skin that deviated chemically from that of bony fish species.

In fact, shark mucus displayed a neutral pH level, making it less acidic than bony fish mucus. Surprisingly, the composition of shark mucus bore more resemblance to mammalian mucus, including that of humans. This discovery highlights the unique molecular biology of sharks and opens up opportunities for potential human biomedical applications.

As Wikström commented, “The molecular biology of sharks is unique. They have a unique biology, and there are probably lots of human biomedical applications that one could derive from that.” Furthermore, Bachar-Wikström stressed the importance of gaining a deeper understanding of these fascinating creatures and their ability to thrive in their native habitats.

The researchers have an array of future studies planned to delve into the distinct biochemical properties of various shark species. By examining the different cell types in shark skin at a single-cell level and further investigating the healing capacities of shark skin, they hope to uncover even more valuable insights.

Wikström emphasized the significance of studying creatures that are evolutionarily distant from humans, as they can provide vital information with direct relevance to our well-being. While much research has been conducted on the wound healing abilities of zebrafish, sharks remain largely unexplored in this regard. Therefore, the researchers are excited about the unknown discoveries that lie ahead as they embark on this exploratory journey.

The partnership with the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) was crucial to the success of this research, providing invaluable resources and the expertise of highly experienced specialists. Wikström commended MBL for its unique competence, highlighting how few places in the world possess such capabilities.

Ultimately, the study of shark skin represents a gateway to a wealth of medical insights. With the potential for wound care treatments and beyond, the findings hold promise for improving human healthcare and showcasing the remarkable intricacies of the natural world.

